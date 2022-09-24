Leonard Fournette Receives Punishment For Role In Bucs-Saints Fight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has received his punishment for his role in the on-field fight against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend.

The veteran rusher has been fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore received the same fine for his role in the brawl. Fournette and Lattimore were already going at it face-to-face when Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans came flying in for a blindside hit on the New Orleans DB.

Evans was the only player to receive a one-game suspension from the NFL.

In addition to Evans' absence, wide receiver Chris Godwin is also out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all questionable with injury designations.

Fournette will be called to produce in the run game as the Bucs deal with significant injuries to their wide receiver corps. The Tampa Bay running back has 192 rushing yards and zero touchdowns to start the 2022 season.

The Bucs will kickoff against the Packers tomorrow at 4:25 p.m. ET.