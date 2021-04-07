Leonard Fournette Reveals What He Told Tom Brady Before Games

The outstanding play of running back Leonard Fournette played an invaluable role in the No. 5 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in 2021. Playing alongside his all-time great veteran quarterback, Fournette made sure to remind Tom Brady why he’d earned the nickname “Playoff Lenny” before each of the Bucs’ playoff games.

On Wednesday afternoon, the recently re-signed Tampa Bay RB reminisced on his pregame playoff ritual with Brady.

“Just going back on our playoff run and every time @TomBrady use to come with his speeches I always told him I’m really built for this sh*t just watch me and the old man smiled at me every time I got the ball in my hand,” Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Through four games in the Bucs’ Super Bowl run, Fournette set single-postseason franchise records for both yards from scrimmage (448) and touchdowns (4). His historic playoff performance was capped off with a 27-yard touchdown run in the 31-9 blowout championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In late March, Fournette signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract extension with Tampa Bay. While his outstanding play in the playoffs likely caught the eye of multiple NFL franchises during his free agency, the former No. 4 overall draft pick wanted to run it back with the Bucs in 2021.

“It was a difficult process – I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself,” Fournette said, via 95.3 WDAE. “Instead of being the new face I came back to the team I enjoyed my process with.”

Fournette’s decision to re-sign makes the Buccaneers the first team in the salary cap era (starting 1994) to return all 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning squad.

Brady, who signed also signed a one-year extension with the team (through 2022), will get another shot to work with Fournette in 2021.