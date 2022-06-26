Leonard Fournette Shares Details Of Viral Tom Brady Story

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For a time it was looking like running back Leonard Fournette wouldn't be back in pewter and red.

The former fourth overall pick hit the open market a few days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement. And he quickly learned that the TB12 Effect is very real.

After visiting with the New England Patriots, "Playoff Lenny" ultimately returned to the Bucs on a three-year deal. Thanks in large part to Tampa's seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Fournette told the story to the "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week.

At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not — future was uncertain. So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me. When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your ass doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer.

A Tom Brady phone call clearly holds a lot of weight. As Rob Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if the star tight end ended a second retirement if the GOAT really needed him this season or next.