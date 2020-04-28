Leonard Fournette Shares Honest Message About His Future

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is taking a level-headed approach to his current future in the NFL.

The star running back is believed to be on the trading block. Jacksonville is rumored to have discussed potential Fournette trades with multiple NFL teams.

Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, remains on the Jaguars for now. Jacksonville doesn’t appear to have had any promising trade offers yet.

The former LSU Tigers star took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to address his future with the franchise. He was honest.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I promise that every day I’m gonna bust my ass. I know it’s a business and I’ll be ready at my best for the next season,” he wrote.

That’s a solid way to approach things right now if you’re Fournette.

The Jaguars running back is due $4.1 million this season. He has a fifth-year option for $8.48 million that can be exercised by May 3.

Fournette is coming off a strong 2019 season. He rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. Fournette has two 1,000-plus yard seasons in three years with Jacksonville.