Leonard Fournette Wants A New Jersey Number In Tampa Bay

Re-signing with the team earlier this week, running back Leonard Fournette will be back in Tampa Bay Buccaneers red for the 2021 season. But, the number on that jersey may be changed.

The NFL is reportedly considering a rule change that would allow defensive backs, linebackers, running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers to wear jersey numbers in the single digits. Under the current rules, only quarterbacks, kickers and punters can don such numbers.

In reaction to the potential rule change, Fournette jumped on the opportunity to reclaim his old number. Taking to Twitter, the fifth-year running back made his case for No. 7.

“@Buccaneers I need number 7 thank you,” Fournette wrote.

At the college level, the current rules on numbering are more more relaxed. Through three incredible seasons at LSU, Fournette proudly wore the No. 7.

After he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the former Tiger was forced to transition to No. 27. Following his release from the Jaguars back in January, he signed with the Bucs — claiming his new No. 28 jersey.

With the postseason success that he enjoyed in 2020-21, Tampa Bay should let Fournette wear whatever jersey number he wants (except for No. 12 of course). Through four playoff games during the No. 5 seeded Bucs Super Bowl run, “Playoff Lenny” set franchise records for single postseason yards from scrimmage (448) and touchdowns (4).

While this potential numerical rule change wouldn’t effect gameplay, it would certainly alter the look NFL fans have become accustomed to for years.