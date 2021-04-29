Leonard Fournette Will Be Wearing A New Number This Season

Leonard Fournette has elected to take advantage of the NFL’s new jersey number rule change.

Switching from the No. 28 jersey that he wore during the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s Super Bowl run last season, the running back will now reclaim his old collegiate number. Throwing it back to his days as a superstar RB at LSU, Fournette will don the iconic No. 7 moving forward.

This change has been a long time coming. When the idea of this recently enacted rule change was first proposed, Fournette jumped on the opportunity to claim his No. 7 jersey.

@Buccaneers I need number 7 thank you https://t.co/TCuca8zD7N — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 1, 2021

With the rule officially voted in by NFL owners last week, skill position players are now allowed to wear numbers in the single digits. Previously only allotted numbers 20-49, running backs can now chose from 1-49.

While Fournette seemed happy to take advantage of this new opportunity, one of his teammates was outspokenly upset with the change. In a series of Instagram posts last week, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady went on a rant about how this rule change will make it difficult for his pass blockers to find their assignments. The all-time great even went as far as to say the rule was “dumb.”

This didn’t seem to phase Fournette though. Even with the NFL stipulation that requires all players to buy out the inventory of remaining jerseys in order to change their number, the fifth-year running back was quick to make the change.

This will be Fournette’s third NFL number as he wore No. 27 with the Jacksonville Jaguars through his first three seasons.