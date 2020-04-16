Leonard Fournette’s Tweet About The Jaguars Is Going Viral

It’s only been two seasons since the Jacksonville Jaguars were the next big thing in the AFC, making the conference championship game, losing to the New England Patriots.

A lot has changed since then, though. Jacksonville has gone 5-11 and 6-10, respectively, in the two seasons since that AFC Championship Game.

Most of the Jaguars’ key players have been traded. Running back Leonard Fournette is one of the few standouts from that ’17 team still on the roster.

Fournette doesn’t appear to be over that loss to the New England Patriots, either. His tweet about the 2017 team is going viral on social media.

How one person destroyed our 2017 AFC championship team 😢 https://t.co/n9kdnqe9uX — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 16, 2020

Who is the “one person” Fournette is talking about in his tweet?

Some fans have speculated that it’s quarterback Blake Bortles, who struggled to throw the ball. However, it’s more likely that Fournette is talking about a referee.

Jaguars fans were furious with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game loss to New England. One call in particular had Jacksonville upset.

Did the refs screw the #Jaguars here by blowing this dead? RT – YES

LIKE – NO pic.twitter.com/uUA3M2TzDv — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 21, 2018

If the refs didn’t blow the play dead here, Jacksonville probably goes up, 27-10, and it’s difficult to imagine New England coming back from that.

Alas, the Patriots would go on to win, 24-20, to advance to the Super Bowl.