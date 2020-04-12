LeSean McCoy Has Made His Future NFL Plans Very Clear

LeSean McCoy is currently without an NFL team, but the 31-year-old veteran running back has made his future plans very clear.

The six-time Pro Bowl running back, who spent 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, has revealed that he wants to play in the NFL for two more seasons.

McCoy, who started his career in Philadelphia, has been linked to the Eagles. It remains to be seen if the NFC East franchise is interested in a reunion.

The veteran NFL running back will be playing somewhere, though. He’s made it clear that he wants to play through the 2021 season, at least.

“I really just want to play two more years,” McCoy said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “If it doesn’t go well, just let your body talk to you. My body feels fine.”

McCoy, who rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, said his current situation is “tricky.”

“I have a couple teams that I’m looking at,” McCoy said. “I’m just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky right now, because there’s no visits. There’s no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that’s a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that’s waiting for me. The teams I’m looking at right now are those teams. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team.”

Hopefully McCoy will get the chance to play his 12th and 13th NFL seasons somewhere. For now, though, he remains unsigned.