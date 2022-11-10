LeSean McCoy Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers - Here's Why

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

It's been a trying season for the Green Bay Packers thus far.

They got off to a roaring start when they won three of their first four games, but since then, it's gone sideways. They've lost five games in a row and are now 3-6 as the season is more than halfway over.

They're currently well out of the playoff race and the road doesn't get any easier since they're set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers has been a bit of a polarizing figure around the league this season since he's thrown some teammates under the bus for some poor performances. LeSean McCoy has noticed that and thinks that he's been a bad leader thus far.

"I don't like Aaron Rodgers as a leader," McCoy said. "His leadership skills are this small. How can you be that great and have this small of leadership? In the offseasons, OTAs, minicamps, that's the time when you bond with your young players, new players, etc. Instead of doing that, you're talking bad about them every time they make a mistake."

Rodgers will have to cut some players some slack going forward, especially since they are trying their best out there.

Hopefully, he'll also spend more time with his younger teammates in the offseason, as McCoy said he should.