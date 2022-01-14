LeSean McCoy Has Telling Comment About Byron Leftwich

Byron Leftwich has emerged as a hot head coaching option in this year’s cycle.

The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator has certainly put together a resume impressive enough to catch the eye of front offices around the league, but it could be his player-friendly approach that really pushes him over the top.

According to former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, Leftwich has one coaching technique that will no doubt attract talent from around the league.

“That’s the first team I ever played on where Byron Leftwich… in like Week 13 or 14, he said, ‘Anyone got any incentives in your contract? If you do, let me know, I’ll try to get you your paper, because I’m all about that,’” McCoy explained on the I Am Athlete podcast.

McCoy, who played 12 years in the NFL, said he’s never come across another coach who’s openly worked to help players reach their contract incentives.

There’s some tangible evidence to these claims as well. Late in the 2020 season, Leftwich himself explained that he wanted to help star wide receiver Mike Evans reach 1,000 yards.

“I think it’s important for him and us,” he explained, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Presumably like many players around the league, McCoy is a huge fan of this coaching technique.

“We played Detroit, the year was over for real, we’re good, playoff berth and all that. Mike’s out there trying to get 1,000 yards. I say I love this type of coach. I respect it,” he added.

As a former NFL quarterback, Leftwich has a good understanding of what it means to be a player in this league — maybe giving him a leg up against the competition in this year’s coaching cycle.