LeSean McCoy’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T. But if you ask former teammate LeSean McCoy, the running back will tell you that praise may not be high enough.

“Playing with that dude right there…” McCoy told NFL Network, “That’s probably the closest thing that you’re going to get to on earth is Jesus walking around.”

The two-time All-Pro back appeared on set to share his thoughts on why the 44-year-old signal-caller is the MVP right now.

McCoy only appeared in 10 games with the Bucs last season, but the didn’t stop him from profusely singing Brady’s praises.

The man they call “Shady” was no slouch himself. The six-time Pro Bowler earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and was able to nab two Super Bowl rings at the end of his career.

McCoy was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team for the 2010’s.

He may be onto something though.

Somehow, some way, Tom Brady’s continues shatter the mold. Through eight games, Brady has already piled up 2,650 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

“Tompa Bay” currently sits at 6-2 and looks poised to make a deep playoff run, if not another Super Bowl run.

The ageless Brady returns off a bye as the Buccaneers venture out to the Nation’s Capitol for a battle against the Washington Football Team.

Last season, Tampa Bay narrowly escaped with a playoff win over “The Fighting Taylor Heinicke’s.” We’ll see how the Bucs fair this time around after a week to recover.