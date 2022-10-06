LeSean McCoy's Comment On Getting Traded By Chip Kelly Goes Viral

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

LeSean McCoy still has some beef about how he was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy, who was one of the premier running backs in the NFL during his career, got traded by the Eagles to the Buffalo Bills in March of 2015 for Kiko Alonso.

It's a trade that didn't work out for the Eagles. Alonso only played 11 games for the team before he spent the next three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

"Chip Kelly traded me for Kiko Alonso, whoever that guy is," McCoy said. "Anything can happen in football."

After McCoy got dealt, he played four seasons in Buffalo before he took his talents to Kansas City. He then ended his career in Tampa Bay (2020).

Even though McCoy is still a bit salty about the trade, he still had one heck of a career. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons and finished with 11,102 rushing yards and 73 touchdowns off 2,457 carries.