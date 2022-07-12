Le'Veon Bell Announces Decision: NFL World Reacts

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets speaks with the media after mandatory minicamp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Late last month, the football world learned that two former star running backs would be stepping in the ring.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell reportedly signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They're just the latest former star athletes to opt for an exhibition boxing match.

However, this won't be a one-off for Bell. In a statement he made during the promotion of the fight, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star made it clear he plans to make boxing a career.

"This is not a one-off. This will be an introduction to everyone on what I've been doing," he said via NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

Of course, the football world flocked to social media to react to his announcement.

"This is the first good business decision Le’Veon Bell has made in a while," one fan said joking about Bell's contract disaster.

"Declining that $70 million contract and then sitting out an entire season gotta be the biggest 'what if' of this man’s life," another fan said, noting his contract offer from the Steelers.

Others don't really think he had any NFL offers coming. "Totally his decision too, not 32 front offices," a fan said.

Bell and Peterson will touch gloves in just a few weeks.