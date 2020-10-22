Le’Veon Bell Has Blunt Comment On His Time With The Jets

Le’Veon Bell didn’t last very long in New York.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back signed a big contract with the Jets in free agency in 2019. Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets with $35 million guaranteed in March of 2019. The contract made him the second highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Bell never got rolling in New York, though. Jets head coach Adam Gase was rumored to be against the signing from the start. Bell had 789 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns with 66 receptions for 461 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in 2019.

This season, Bell lasted just a couple of weeks before getting released. The Jets officially released Bell on Oct. 13. He has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell had a blunt description of his time in New York earlier this week.

“It’s not too much I can say about why it didn’t work in New York,” Bell told reporters. “It just didn’t work out. The fact that it didn’t, it kind of led me to the position I am [in] here today.”

Bell now gets to play for the defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.