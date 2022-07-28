Le'Veon Bell Calls Out Reporter: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was only partially active during today's training camp practice due to ongoing contract negotiations with the team.

Johnson, who's heading into the final year of his rookie contract, is looking to get in on the trend of massive wide receiver paydays that began earlier this offseason.

Prior to the 2021 season, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt employed a similar strategy as he went through contract negotiations of his own with the Pittsburgh organization.

Pittsburgh sports analyst Mark Madden addressed this situation with a controversial tweet on Thursday.

"Somebody tell Diontae Johnson he ain’t TJ Watt," he wrote.

Former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell responded to this message — implying that Madden's take had racial bias..

"[Black hand emoji] [white hand emoji] only difference," Bell wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response.

"Lmao WHAT?! Hell no. TJ is literally the best edge rusher in the league. I like DJ, and I’m okay extending him, but even the most optimistic Steelers fan won’t have him in the Top 5 WR in the NFL. Quit this crap," one fan wrote.

"Or the fact that TJ Watt was the defensive player of the year and Diontae Johnson has no accolades to his name," another added.

"Nah you bugging Diontae is nice.. TJ best defensive player in the league damn near. There’s a difference," another said.

Watt is fresh off a record-breaking season that saw him log a league-leading 22.5 sacks, his third-straight All-Pro selection and NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Johnson separated himself as the Steelers' leading receiver in 2021, reeling in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. The former third-round draft pick is no doubt a valuable asset for Pittsburgh, but to say he's just as valuable as Watt is pretty out there.

What do you think of Bell's take?