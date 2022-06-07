Le'Veon Bell Is Reportedly Pursuing Another Sport

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The world of boxing has become an increasingly popular money grab for celebrities and former athletes alike.

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell is the most recent big-time name to throw his name into that arena.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, YouTube star and boxer Austin McBroom revealed that the former All-Pro running back is one of the names on the star-studded card for his upcoming event.

Bell is the only high-profile athlete McBroom listed by name, but he also referenced the appearance of a former Los Angeles Laker.

This is McBroom's second attempt at organizing a major boxing event. After his first event — the Battle of the Platforms — his fight promotion company, Social Gloves Entertainment, was sued for millions after allegedly failing to pay its fighters.

"This time around, we're working with people who have been doing this for a while. We have a new team, new streaming partner, everything is new," McBroom said, per TMZ Sports. "Guys that are really experienced and I've been very blessed and fortunate to have another shot at this.

"Everything in the past is behind us -- no lawsuits, fighters are paid and we're ready to do this thing the right way and put on a show how it was supposed to be put on the first time around."

Le'Veon Bell and the rest of the card will take the ring at Crypto.com Arena on July 30.