Le’Veon Bell Issues Challenge To Jake Paul On Twitter

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell wants some of the Jake Paul smoke. On Sunday, the former All-Pro appeared to be stirring up interest in a potential fight with the former Disney star.

He issued a challenge to Paul after his sixth-round knockout of UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

“@jakepaul fight me,” Bell tweeted. “Stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box.”

Paul’s ascent in the boxing world continued on Saturday night. Knocking Woodley out with a huge right hand, sending the 39-year-old Woodley to sleep face-first on the mat. It was not the ending the retired MMA fighter envisioned when he took the rematch.

If Bell were to fight Paul he wouldn’t be the only Pro Bowl running back to enter the ring. Former 49ers RB Frank Gore stepped between the ropes on the undercard of Paul-Woodley 2.

This angle of Jake Paul's KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD 😱 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/fMRdVNZ1Bp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

Things didn’t fare all that well for Gore who fought against NBA All-Star Deron Williams. Gore lost the fight and was almost pushed out of the ring at one point.

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is becoming one of the sport’s biggest draws. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter is regularly putting up some of the biggest pay-per-view numbers in boxing.

Perhaps Le’Veon Bell could be next in line. However, Paul seems to have his sights set on professional fighters going forward. Calling out Dana White and various UFC fighters after the match.