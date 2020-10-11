Le’Veon Bell Liked Some Interesting Tweets After Today’s Loss

The New York Jets have looked like the worst team in the National Football League and they did nothing to change that opinion on Sunday afternoon.

New York fell to 0-5 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Jets were blown out, 30-10, by Kyler Murray and Co.

Jets head coach Adam Gase had some troubling quotes following the loss. He doesn’t appear to have the answers right now.

“If you were there day in and day out, you wouldn’t know what our record was. What I see at practice, the result, it just doesn’t match up,” Gase told reporters following the game.

That’s not the only troubling thing that happened after the game, either.

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell doesn’t appear to be happy with his role in the team’s offense. He liked some telling tweets following the Week 5 loss.

Let's check on the latest likes on @LeVeonBell account. pic.twitter.com/pIsFN6Lt58 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2020

Bell reportedly refused to meet with the media following the loss, as well.

According to multiple reporters, Bell declined to make himself available for a video press conference after the game. No reason was given, but social media sleuths have noted that Bell liked several tweets wondering why that catch was the only time that the Jets targeted Bell with a pass in the game.

It’s officially getting ugly in New York, though it’s been trending that way for a while.