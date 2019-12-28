Le’Veon Bell Makes His Plans For 2020 Pretty Clear

Le’Veon Bell’s free agent signing with the New York Jets was one of the biggest moves of the NFL’s offseason. Year 1 hasn’t gone extremely well, though.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has rushed for 748 yards and three touchdowns, adding 425 receiving yards and one score. The Jets have disappointed at 6-9, third in the AFC East.

Speculation has been swirling about Bell’s future in New York, with some suggesting that the Jets could trade the star running back after just one season.

Bell, though, has made his plans for 2020 clear. He wants to stay.

“I wouldn’t have signed here for four years if I didn’t want to be here four years,” Bell said Friday, per ESPN.

Bell signed a four year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets last March. His signing came after a year off in Pittsburgh.

New York struggled in 2019, but Bell says he knew when he signed with the Jets that it was going to take time to develop a contender.

“When I did sign here, I didn’t expect us to go 16-0, you know what I’m saying?” Bell said. “I knew it would be a process. I understand everything. We got a young quarterback, a whole group of guys coming in — new offensive coordinators, head coaches. … I understand what goes on. It’s not like basketball. You can’t take one or two guys and change a team.”

The Jets have been playing better as of late. New York is 5-2 over its last seven games and has a chance to finish the year at 7-9 with a win over Buffalo on Sunday.