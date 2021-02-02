Le’Veon Bell Reacts To Facing Antonio Brown In The Super Bowl

Winding paths for two former teammates have brought them back together on the world’s biggest stage.

Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will meet up in the Super Bowl appearance they desperately tried to reach together as a superstar duo back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With less than a week before the matchup, Bell shared his thoughts on facing his former teammate.

After they both left Pittsburgh in 2019, Bell says the two “haven’t kept in contact like that.” Still, he’s excited to be in the same arena with his old buddy again.

“It’s crazy to think as long as we were playing together that we never made it to this point,” Bell said, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “To face and play against each other is going to be fun.”

Bell and Brown spent six seasons together with the Steelers from 2013-2018. The 2017 season was the duo’s best shared season — Bell led the league in rushing attempts with 321 (1,291 yards) and Brown topped the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards. During their time in Pittsburgh, the running back-wide receiver tandem collected 10 Pro Bowl appearances (Bell: 3, Brown: 7).

Since those glory days, both players have experienced a significant drop off.

At the start of this season Bell was seeing limited minutes with a struggling Jets team and Brown was serving an eight-game suspension from the league.

After getting dropped by New York in Week 3, Bell was picked up by the Chiefs in mid October. Since then, the RB has taken 63 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns as a Kansas City backup.

Brown also found a new team in October of this year. After serving most of his suspension, the former top receiver was picked up by Tampa Bay. Tom Brady, who played with Brown for a short stint in 2019, reportedly pushed the front office to give the wideout another chance. Through eight games with the Bucs, Brown has collected 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

While they may not be the stars of the show, these former Steelers have a chance to make the ultimate comeback on Sunday night.