Le’Veon Bell Is Reportedly Deciding Between 5 NFL Teams

Le’Veon Bell is reportedly expected to make a decision on his next team soon.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday night. Bell, 28, was not happy with his role in Adam Gase’s offense. Gase, meanwhile, did not seem interested in utilizing Bell to the best of his abilities.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” the Jets said in a statement. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Bell, who signed with the Jets in 2019, officially hit the free agent market on Wednesday afternoon.

Several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, have been linked to Bell. According to a report out of Kansas City, Bell is deciding between five teams.

Bell is reportedly expected to make a decision within 24 hours.

Source: Bell expected to decide tonight or tomorrow morning where he will sign. Im told its between the Chiefs and 4 other teams. Stay tuned. — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) October 15, 2020

While Bell’s Jets tenure was not ideal, he could provide a major boost to a team looking to upgrade its running back depth.