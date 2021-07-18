Sports World Reacts To Lewis Hamilton’s Sunday Performance

Lewis Hamilton is back where he believes he belongs: on top of the podium.

The Formula 1 star took home the win at Sunday’s British Grand Prix. This was Hamilton’s first win in several weeks, as the most recent races had been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

However, there was a big-time crash at the beginning of Sunday’s race. Verstappen attempted to pass Hamilton on the first lap, but he crashed badly and was forced to withdraw from the race.

Massive disappointment for @Max33Verstappen But great to see him waving to the crowd #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/p4TXcZnK3j — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended up leading nearly every lap of the race. However, he was passed by Hamilton with just a couple of laps to go.

Hamilton held on for the win.

Aggressive, uncompromising and perhaps ruthless drive from @LewisHamilton . A classic memorable race. Wow. What a British GP weekend @SilverstoneUK #f1 #silverstone — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 18, 2021

WHAT A RACE 🔥 🥇 Lewis Hamilton clinches a dramatic win at the #BritishGP

🥈 Charles Leclerc settles for second

🥉 Valtteri Bottas wrapped up the podium positions pic.twitter.com/lJjqYCJEqz — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 18, 2021

Win 9️⃣9️⃣ for @LewisHamilton and win 1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ for @MercedesAMGF1! 🙌 It's a 9th British Grand Prix win for the team 👏😁#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ka2ciMqMls — Team Mercedes (@TeamMercedesUK) July 18, 2021

Lewis Hamilton winning the British grand prix, flying the flag, taking the knee, campaigning for racial equality, proving you can be a patriot and fight racism, the two things can co-exist. Love to see it. 🇬🇧 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) July 18, 2021

Hamilton had been frustrated in recent races, as Red Bull had been nearly impossible to beat. However, the Formula 1 season is far from over, and Hamilton and Mercedes proved on Sunday that they won’t be going away easily.

The next grand prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 1 in Hungary.

It’s scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. E.T.