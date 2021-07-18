The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lewis Hamilton’s Sunday Performance

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton before a race.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo during previews ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton is back where he believes he belongs: on top of the podium.

The Formula 1 star took home the win at Sunday’s British Grand Prix. This was Hamilton’s first win in several weeks, as the most recent races had been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

However, there was a big-time crash at the beginning of Sunday’s race. Verstappen attempted to pass Hamilton on the first lap, but he crashed badly and was forced to withdraw from the race.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended up leading nearly every lap of the race. However, he was passed by Hamilton with just a couple of laps to go.

Hamilton held on for the win.

Hamilton had been frustrated in recent races, as Red Bull had been nearly impossible to beat. However, the Formula 1 season is far from over, and Hamilton and Mercedes proved on Sunday that they won’t be going away easily.

The next grand prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 1 in Hungary.

It’s scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. E.T.


