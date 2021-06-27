Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Another Win For Max Verstappen

Red Bull is blowing away the competition this year. Max Verstappen knows it. So does Lewis Hamilton. It was evident during Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen pulled off yet another statement victory at Sunday’s race. The current No. 1 in the Formula 1 Championship standings beat out Hamilton and the rest of the pack by a wide margin.

Verstappen increased his F1 standings lead over second-place Hamilton, who’s won four-straight Formula One championships. It’s looking more and more like that streak will come to an end this year.

Hamilton couldn’t help but give Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing team credit for their victory on Sunday.

“It was a bit of a lonely race,” Hamilton said, via Clutch Points. “I was trying to keep up with those guys but with the speed they have – they have obviously made some changes in the last couple of races. I feel we lose a lot of time down the straights.”

So what’s the solution? Lewis Hamilton proceeded to admit his team may need to look into making a few upgrades.

“I just to keep doing the best we can each weekend. We need to find some improvements, whether it’s upgrading the wing or engine, I don’t know,” Hamilton continued.

We hate to say it, but Hamilton sounds defeated. Max Verstappen has been a step ahead of the competition all year long. Hamilton and his Mercedes team will have to make a few changes.