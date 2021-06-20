Lewis Hamilton Shares Honest Admission After Sunday’s Race

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have won four straight Formula One championships, though the streak is very much in doubt this year.

On Sunday, Max Verstappen and Red Bull further solidified their lead in the Formula One championship race, taking home the win in the French Grand Prix.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was leading the race late, though he was ultimately passed by Verstappen.

Following Sunday’s second place finish, Hamilton shared an honest admission: Red Bull is just too fast right now.

“I think there are lots of positives to take from today so I’m not necessarily seeing it as a tough day,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“I did everything I could out there today. I didn’t really make any mistakes, and generally happy with the position and result, but of course it would be nice to win.

“But those guys are just too quick now. They have taken a big step this weekend. We are losing three and a half tenths just on the straights, so I think they have made some sort of improvement. We’ve got to figure out whether it’s just rear wing or engine. Either way we’ve got to improve.”

Verstappen and Red Bull are currently leading both the drivers race and the conductors championship. Hamilton and Mercedes are in second in both categories.