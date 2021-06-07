Golf World Reacts To Lexi Thompson’s Devastating Collapse

There have been several notable final round collapses in golf major history. Lexi Thompson joined the unfortunate list on Sunday.

Thompson, 26, had a big lead heading into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday. The Florida native had a five-shot lead during Sunday’s round. All Thompson needed to do was avoid disaster and she would be crowned the champion.

Disaster found Thompson, though.

Thompson led by five strokes following the front nine. She went on to shoot five-over par in the final nine holes, losing the championship.

From a five shot lead to needing to make a 10 footer to *maybe* get in a playoff. +4 on the back for Lexi. About as painful of a collapse as you can realistically imagine. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 6, 2021

Yuka Saso, 19, won the tournament, becoming the first Filipino player to win a golf major.

“Played great golf this week, I tried my best and that’s all I can do. Just keep learning and improving,” Thompson wrote following the tournament. “Thank you fans for coming out and cheering us on. You make the game worth playing!”

Thank you @usga and @theolympicclub for a world class event, amazing venue and experience. Played great golf this week, I tried my best and that’s all I can do. Just keep learning and improving 👊🏼 Thank you fans for coming out and cheering us on. You make the game worth playing! pic.twitter.com/BuIA8Zb7EY — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) June 7, 2021

Thompson was visibly heartbroken following the final round. She reportedly only answered two questions in her press conference before her agent cut it off.

Lexi Thompson answered only two questions after her round — and then her agent cut off the interview. Bad look. Standing up in victory AND defeat is part of the deal as a pro athlete. @uswomensopen — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) June 6, 2021

Thompson is still young and she will have several more chances to win the U.S. Open. However, today’s collapse is going to sting for a very long time.