Lia Thomas Had Message For Her Critics This Morning

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 18: Lia Thomas looks on from the podium after finishing fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Lia Thomas isn't here for the common criticism against her.

Thomas heard a lot of very things said about her after people were questioning whether she can compete in women's sports.

She's only two months removed from being the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 NCAA National Championship.

"Trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole," Thomas said to ABC News. "Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."

Thomas swam on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania for three years before transitioning and joining the women's team.

She ended up winning the 500 freestyle at the NCAA swimming and diving championships in March while also finishing top five in the 200 freestyle.