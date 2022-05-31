Lia Thomas Reveals 1 Main Goal For Swimming Future

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Lia Thomas gives a media interview after the preliminary heats of the 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who broke records for the University of Pennsylvania, has dealt with plenty of critics over the past few months. That being said, her future plans haven't changed.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Thomas revealed that she plans to keep swimming. She even has her sights set on the Olympics.

"I intend to keep swimming," Thomas said, via ABC." "It's been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through."

There's currently no timetable for when we might see Thomas try to qualify for the Olympics.

Thomas won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March. She became the first transgender athlete to win an individual title in college athletics.

As for Thomas' critics, she recently sent a message to them.

"Trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole," Thomas declared. "Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."