Lia Thomas Set Record At The Ivy League Championships

Pennsylvania women’s team swimmer Lia Thomas set a pool record at the Ivy League Championships earlier this weekend.

Thomas, a transgender swimmer, was previously on the men’s team. The women’s team swimmer has been a dominant force in the pool this year.

This weekend, Thomas competed at the Ivy League Championships.

Earlier this week, Thomas set a pool record while winning the 500 meter freestyle event. She finished with a time of 4:37.32, a new pool record.

🥇🥈 Lia Thomas is the @IvyLeague champion in the 500 free. Her time of 4:37.32 is a new pool record. Catherine Buroker finishes in second.#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/ki2SQdxn6Q — Penn Swimming & Diving (@PennSwimDive) February 17, 2022

Thomas ended up winning three events and setting five records at the Ivy League Championships this weekend.

She has already locked up a spot in the NCAA Championships, where she will likely be a significant favorite in the freestyle events.