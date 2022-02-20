The Spun

Lia Thomas Set Record At The Ivy League Championships

Lia Thomas at the NCAA championships.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 8: Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers after competing in a freestyle event during a tri-meet against the Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania women’s team swimmer Lia Thomas set a pool record at the Ivy League Championships earlier this weekend.

Thomas, a transgender swimmer, was previously on the men’s team. The women’s team swimmer has been a dominant force in the pool this year.

This weekend, Thomas competed at the Ivy League Championships.

Earlier this week, Thomas set a pool record while winning the 500 meter freestyle event. She finished with a time of 4:37.32, a new pool record.

Thomas ended up winning three events and setting five records at the Ivy League Championships this weekend.

She has already locked up a spot in the NCAA Championships, where she will likely be a significant favorite in the freestyle events.

