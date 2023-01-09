Breaking: MLB Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox star pitcher Liam Hendriks announced some tough medical news on Sunday.

Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer. He revealed on social media that he has Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The All-Star pitcher is committed to beating his cancer. His treatment begins on Monday and he is committing to being back on the mound at some point.

"I will get through this," he announced.

Hendriks, 33, is a three-time All-Star and a two-time first-team All-MLB player.

He is heading into his third season with the Chicago White Sox in 2023.

Our thoughts are with Liam and his family as he battles this.