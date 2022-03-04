Malik Willis showed a national audience on Thursday that he has a cannon for an arm.

Willis did some passing drills at the NFL Combine and let out a couple of deep balls that were met with enthusiastic cheers.

There’s a reason that he’s projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in this year’s NFL Draft and that was on full display.

The NFL world also agreed on social media as fans/media were marveling at his throws.

Malik Willis airing it out. Arm strength ✅ pic.twitter.com/0FAuYFdiYT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 4, 2022

Malik Willis has look at da flick of da wrist arm strength: pic.twitter.com/z9k2elEq3t — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) March 4, 2022

When you think about it the #Eagles should love Malik Willis They love the mobility and mental makeup of Jalen Hurts Add the superior speed and arm talent and that is Willis — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) March 4, 2022

Malik Willis has no business getting anywhere near the 20th overall pick. Best arm in the QB class, best athlete in the QB class. Carolina, Atlanta, Denver, Washington, New Orleans… — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 4, 2022

Source close to my eyes: Malik Willis has a strong arm. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2022

In the quarterback workouts, Kenny Pickett was the most consistent, while Malik Willis showed off his rocket arm. The second tier of quarterbacks — Carson Strong, Bailey Zappe, EJ Perry — held their own too. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) March 4, 2022

Malik Willis showing off his rocket arm. Effortless. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 4, 2022

Willis started the last two years for Liberty and put up some strong numbers. He finished this past season with 2,857 yards through the air along with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2020, Willis had 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions on 2,260 yards.

He looks poised to go in the first round as there will be plenty of teams picking that need another quarterback. Those teams include the Steelers, Commanders, Broncos, Panthers, Saints, etc.

The only thing that’s in question is which team takes him.