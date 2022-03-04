The Spun

Liberty QB Malik Willis Lights Up NFL Combine: Fans React

Malik Willis at NFL Combine.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Malik Willis #QB16 of Liberty throws during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Malik Willis showed a national audience on Thursday that he has a cannon for an arm.

Willis did some passing drills at the NFL Combine and let out a couple of deep balls that were met with enthusiastic cheers.

There’s a reason that he’s projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in this year’s NFL Draft and that was on full display.

The NFL world also agreed on social media as fans/media were marveling at his throws.

Willis started the last two years for Liberty and put up some strong numbers. He finished this past season with 2,857 yards through the air along with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2020, Willis had 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions on 2,260 yards.

He looks poised to go in the first round as there will be plenty of teams picking that need another quarterback. Those teams include the Steelers, Commanders, Broncos, Panthers, Saints, etc.

The only thing that’s in question is which team takes him.

