Lightning Strike Survivors Group Not Happy With Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines Friday because of his involvement in a promotional video for PointsBet.

In an effort to promote "lightning bets," PointsBet faked a video where Brees gets struck by lightning. The company even released an official statement on the matter to make it seem like something terrible happened to the future Hall of Famer.

Brees eventually confirmed that he's just fine.

This promotional stunt from PointsBet isn't sitting well with Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International.

The international organization ripped Brees and PointsBet in an official statement.

“The recent Drew Brees lightning commercial is an inappropriate, disgusting method of promoting gambling or any TV commercial campaign,” the group said in a statement. “This is a deadly injury, and it is disappointing to see the continual ridicule of lightning and electrical injury survivors in comical light in which it is presented for commercial gain and profit.”

The organization claims Brees' advertisement with PointsBet "just set us back 20 years."

Brees hasn't really addressed the backlash yet.