Likely No. 1 Pick Takes Shot At Kentucky With His Suit

ATHENS, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jabari Smith #10 of the Auburn Tigers grabs a rebound against Noah Baumann #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jabari Smith had some fun showing off his suit in advance of tonight's NBA Draft.

Smith was showcasing the different things on the inside of his suit and one of them involved Kentucky. He had the picture of one of shots against Kentucky from earlier this year.

"That's me beating up on Kentucky right there," Smith said.

Smith is projected to be the top overall pick in the NBA Draft tonight. If he is, he'll start his career with the Orlando Magic since they're on the clock first.

If the Magic go with someone else, that would then open up the door for the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets to select Smith.

Smith had a great freshman season in 2021-22 for Auburn. He averaged close to 17 points per game along with seven rebounds and two assists per game.

The NBA Draft will start at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC/ESPN.