Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback

Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world.

Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season.

Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only incumbent quarterback on the USC roster.

"Caleb [Williams] is going to start, but I have total confidence in Miller [Moss]," Riley said on Thursday, per team insider Keely Eure.

Williams announced his transfer decision to Southern California soon after Riley accepted a job as the Trojans head coach. The talented young quarterback started the majority of the season under Riley this past season at Oklahoma.

Though Williams and Riley have an obvious connection from their time in Norman, Miller feels like he got a fair shot this offseason.

“Coach Riley has been great. He’s been honest and open with us about everything. Honestly, he really invests in his quarterbacks. That’s something that’s been refreshing, and I really appreciate it," Miller said, per the Los Angeles Times.

Last year's USC starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt and backup Jaxson Dart made his way to Ole Miss earlier this offseason.

Williams is a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite.