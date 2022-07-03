Lincoln Riley Comments On Big Ten: College Football World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

USC has been the talk of the college sports world after it was announced that the Trojans would be bolting for the Big Ten in 2024.

On Sunday, head football coach Lincoln Riley commented on the matter. Saying that its what's best for the program going forward. Via Brett McMurphy:

This move to the Big Ten positions all of our teams for long-term success. It provides our student-athletes with more exposure, new resources & challenges them [with] elite competition. USC Football is excited to compete in the Big Ten.

College football fans reacted to Lincoln Riley's statement on social media.

"We’ll see how he feels after his first trip to Michigan State in mid-November."

"USC football is excited… but is Lincoln?" one user asked.

"You’re going to a conference that caters to Michigan and Ohio State," another said. "Good luck with that."

"Translation: 'I didn’t sign up for this, but I’m being paid too well to say a peep,'" tweeted Damon Bruce.

"Seems Lincoln Riley is on board with the move," said the Barstool College Football Show.

"More exposure cut it out man it's about the bag nothing else and that's okay. Pac-12 been producing high level pros for decades."

USC could be the first of many programs to shift conferences in the coming years.