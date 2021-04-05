Photo Of Lincoln Riley’s Easter Dinner Is Going Viral

Lincoln Riley is one of the best college football coaches in the country, but it appears that his barbecue game could use some work. That’s what many on social media are saying, anyway.

The Oklahoma Sooners head coach tweeted out a photo of his Easter Sunday dinner.

“Happy Easter” Riley tweeted, showing off a photo of his dinner.

That looks OK enough to me, but to the meat experts out there, it appears to be on the dry side.

“Does that look super dry or is that just me lol,” one fan tweeted.

“I am guessing this was your first attempt????” another fan added.

“If you drop your phone in water you could put it in a bag with this brisket to dry it out,” one fan added.

There were some defenders, though.

“People saying it’s dry have never actually smoked a brisket….” another fan added.

“Let the man enjoy his food… No need for all the comments!!!” one fan added.

Regardless, whoever made the brisket clearly put some work in. Maybe it didn’t turn out the best, but it’s the effort that counts.

Hopefully it tasted good.