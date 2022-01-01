Lincoln Riley Explains Why He Left Oklahoma For USC

Named as Bob Stoops’ successor in 2017, Lincoln Riley seamlessly transitioned into his role as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners program. Through five seasons in Norman, the first-time head coach amassed a 55-10 record — no doubt collecting many great memories along the way.

But, earlier this season, Riley’s tenure with the Sooners came to an end. In late November, the 38-year-old program leader accepted a new head coaching job with the USC Trojans.

While USC and Oklahoma are both attractive job opportunities, fans and analysts from around the college football world questioned why Riley would leave his solid situation in Norman.

During Saturday morning’s edition of ESPN College GameDay, the former Sooners coach answered those questions.

“I don’t know if I can describe how hard it was,” Riley explained. “The people there that you love, the relationships, all the great memories — that was the hard part.

“This was the right thing for my family, for me. It was just the right place at the right time. Really had no hesitation about that part of it… This was just too good to pass up.”

Lincoln Riley says it was hard leaving Oklahoma, but it was the right thing for him and his family. “It was just the right place at the right time. … This was just too good to pass up.” pic.twitter.com/fR398Nq2dd — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

In 2022, Lincoln Riley will look to turn around a USC program that went 4-8 this year.

Meanwhile, the Sooners finished their season with an 11-2 record after claiming an Alamo Bowl victory over the Oregon Ducks.