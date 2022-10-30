Lincoln Riley Freaks Out At Pac-12 Refs For Major Officiating Blunder

TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans talks to referee Michael Mothershed during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Pac-12 refs have long been know to make costly mistakes. That pattern continued during the USC vs. Arizona game in Tucson on Saturday night.

Leading 17-13 late in the first half, the No. 10 Trojans were trying to extend their lead.

Caleb Williams completed a 34-yard pass to Brendan Rice that got the USC offense down to the Arizona 10-yard line.

However, officials began the game clock, which should have stopped because of a first down, before spotting the ball and the second quarter clock ran out. Lincoln Riley is fuming because of it in a viral video.

"Quite the scene here to end the half. If I’m not mistaken, USC technically should’ve had six seconds left prior to the end of the half. Lincoln Riley was furious," said Keely Eure.

It's an obvious mistake made by an officiating crew that has no clue what it's doing. USC, and the Pac-12 as a whole deserves better.

"Absolutely bizarre end to the half with USC-Arizona, as the clock continues to run despite the ref not spotting the ball yet. USC should’ve had five seconds to spike the ball, but time had already run out. Pac-12 refs, man. Pac-12 refs," wrote Ryan Kartje.

Hopefully this doesn't come back to haunt the Trojans.

USC leads Arizona 17-13 early in the second half. The game is on Pac-12 Network.