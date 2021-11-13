Lincoln Riley Furious With Officials At End Of Baylor-Oklahoma Game

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was heated on Saturday.

On top of his previously undefeated team losing to No. 13 Baylor, the Bears fans stormed the field with time remaining on the clock.

Needless to say, the Riley didn’t appreciate that and he let the referees hear about it.

Baylor fans rushed the field with 1 second left and Lincoln Riley was HEATED 💀 pic.twitter.com/3PHcl7wTOW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2021

With one second still on the clock, Fox Sports’ cameras panned to the OU coach, seen storming up the sideline and giving it to the officials.

The 10-point loss all but seals the Sooners fate.

At 9-1, Oklahoma now has little-to-no chance of making it into the College Football Playoff. Even with an unblemished mark coming into the day, Riley’s team was still ranked eighth.

OU struggled to get anything going all day.

The Sooners breakout star quarterback Caleb Williams failed to catch a rhythm against a physical Baylor defense.

The Bears did just enough to capture the win, with junior QB Gerry Bohanon rushing for over 100 yards and two scores. He also added another touchdown through the air.

For second consecutive home game, Baylor fans chant S-E-C, S-E-C while beating a Big 12 opponent — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 13, 2021

It’s going to be a party in Waco tonight.

On top of Baylor’s fans storming the field, the crowd could be heard chanting “S-E-C! S-E-C!” mocking the Sooners defection from the Big-12 to the SEC in a few years.

They also did the same against the Texas Longhorns who are following OU to the Southeastern Conference.