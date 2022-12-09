Lincoln Riley Had 1-Word Question For Baker Mayfield Last Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the many people impressed by Baker Mayfield's stunning performance in his Los Angeles debut.

After Baker notched a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Riley took to Twitter with a question for the veteran quarterback.

"Great stuff @bakermayfield. Neighbors?" the Trojans leader asked.

Riley arrived in Los Angeles as the new USC head coach prior to the 2022 season. With last night's performance, Mayfield has no doubt earned a home in LA — at least until the end of the season.

Riley was Mayfield's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the first two years of his collegiate career at Oklahoma. He was head coach when Baker won the Heisman in 2017.

Mayfield was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and claimed by the Rams on Tuesday. He notched limited practice reps on Wednesday as he attempted to cram Sean McVay's playbook.

Mayfield played all but the first three offensive snaps of the game last night. He finished the contest with 230 yards, one game-winning touchdown and zero interceptions on 22/35 passing.