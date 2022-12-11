Lincoln Riley Is Trending After Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC head coach Lincoln Riley (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

A message for high school quarterbacks: If you want to win the Heisman Trophy go and play for Lincoln Riley.

Another one of Riley's college quarterbacks has won the prestigious hardware. This time it's USC's Caleb Williams.

Williams is now the third quarterback to play for Riley to win the Heisman. He joins Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Riley sure does know how to produce a Heisman quarterback.

"Lincoln Riley the last seven seasons: — Six Heisman finalists — Five in the top two of the Heisman voting — Three Heisman winners," said Matt Zenitz.

"Lincoln Riley has now coached his 3rd Heisman winner in just 6 seasons Baker Mayfield 2017 Kyler Murray 2018 Caleb Williams 2022," wrote PFF College.

"Coach @LincolnRiley is a Heisman trophy factory. 6 years, 2 programs, 3 Heisman winners. Caleb Williams (2022) Kyler Murray (2018) Baker Mayfield (2017) Simply amazing, Coach Riley," said Emmanuel Acho.

The only thing missing from Lincoln Riley's illustrious resume is a national championship. Unfortunately he won't get that chance this season.

USC was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Trojans take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.