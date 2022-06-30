Lincoln Riley Is Trending Following The USC, Big Ten News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

College football fans are having fun going after Lincoln Riley on Thursday.

The college football landscape is about to change in a big way as USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten.

Riley took the head-coaching job at USC following the 2021-22 season and it was expected that the program would soon be the team to beat in the Pac-12.

That's not going to be the case starting in 2024 as the Big Ten will feature many more tough teams than the Pac-12.

A press conference is expected to happen within the next 24 hours to officially announce the move.

Before Riley took this job at USC, he was the head coach at Oklahoma for the last five seasons. During that time, he compiled a 55-10 overall record and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff three times.

We'll have to see if he can have similar success out in California.