Lincoln Riley Reacts To USC's Move To The Big Ten

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the college football landscape changed forever - for the second time in two years.

Last year Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departures from the Big 12 for the SEC. Today, it was USC and UCLA were the next two major schools to shake up the college sporting world

The Trojans and Bruins officially announced they're heading to the Big Ten. The move became official on Tuesday night and both schools will join the conference in early August of 2024.

After the news was announced, USC head coach Lincoln Riley released a short statement on social media.

"Excited to be a part of this historic move- Can’t wait- Fight On!" he said on Twitter.

Riley will spend two seasons in the Pac-12 coaching the Trojans before they make the jump to the Big Ten.

How long will it take Riley and the Trojans to win their first Big Ten title?