Lincoln Riley Releases Statement On Decision To Leave Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley released a statement on Sunday night regarding his decision to leave Oklahoma for USC.

Earlier on Sunday, news broke that Riley was leaving the Sooners for the head coaching vacancy at Southern Cal.

It’s a pretty stunning move, as you rarely see head coaches make moves across big-time programs like this.

Riley released a statement on his decision to leave Oklahoma.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach,” Riley said in a statement. “USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

“I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

We got our guy. Join us in welcoming @LincolnRiley and his family to Los Angeles!#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/CHnhzHRFT6 — USC Football (@USC_FB) November 29, 2021

Watch out, college football.