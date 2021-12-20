Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC.

ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news.

“Josh Henson will be offensive coordinator at USC, in addition to coaching the Trojans offensive line,” Rittenberg reported. “Nice promotion for Henson, who last served as offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2013 to 2015.”

Henson’s served as the Aggies’ offensive line coach for the past three seasons. He last served as a coordinator with Missouri from 2013-2015 before spending some time with his alma mater Oklahoma State from 2016-2018.

Jimbo Fisher then brought Henson onto his staff at A&M.

The 46-year-old coach worked with USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during his tenure at Missouri, which possibly played a role in Riley’s decision-making. Henson won a national title with LSU as an assistant back in 2007.

Lincoln Riley will likely mastermind the offense with Henson having some input as well.