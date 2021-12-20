The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley announced as new USC Football Head CoachLos Angeles, CA - November 29: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley speaks during a news conference to announce him as USC's new football coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, Nov 29, 2021. Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC.

ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news.

Josh Henson will be offensive coordinator at USC, in addition to coaching the Trojans offensive line,” Rittenberg reported. “Nice promotion for Henson, who last served as offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2013 to 2015.”

Henson’s served as the Aggies’ offensive line coach for the past three seasons. He last served as a coordinator with Missouri from 2013-2015 before spending some time with his alma mater Oklahoma State from 2016-2018.

Jimbo Fisher then brought Henson onto his staff at A&M.

The 46-year-old coach worked with USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during his tenure at Missouri, which possibly played a role in Riley’s decision-making. Henson won a national title with LSU as an assistant back in 2007.

Lincoln Riley will likely mastermind the offense with Henson having some input as well.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.