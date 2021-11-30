The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lincoln Riley Reveals When He First Spoke With USC

A closeup of Lincoln Riley wearing an Oklahoma Sooners visor and a headset.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners communicates on the sidelines in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game agains the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley has admitted when he first talked to USC about its head coaching opening and it looks like it all came together pretty quickly.

He went onto SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday evening and confirmed that he first spoke with the school on Sunday morning.

“Very early Sunday morning,” Riley said. “USC engaged with some interest and wanted to have a conversation and honestly Scott, that’s the first conversation at any point in my time at Oklahoma that I’d ever had with another football team.”

It’s a move that shocked the college football world, especially after Riley denied interest in the LSU job on Saturday night.

Riley will finish his tenure at Oklahoma with a 55-10 record as he also never had a season where the school won less than nine games.

He also took the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in three of his five seasons at the helm. He’ll be taking on a new challenge with this job as he tries to get USC back in the national title conversation.

The Trojans haven’t been the same for the last few years as they’re just 22-20 overall since 2018.

Bob Stoops will be taking over on an interim basis for Oklahoma as it searches for a full-time replacement.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.