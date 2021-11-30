Lincoln Riley Reveals When He First Spoke With USC

Lincoln Riley has admitted when he first talked to USC about its head coaching opening and it looks like it all came together pretty quickly.

He went onto SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday evening and confirmed that he first spoke with the school on Sunday morning.

“Very early Sunday morning,” Riley said. “USC engaged with some interest and wanted to have a conversation and honestly Scott, that’s the first conversation at any point in my time at Oklahoma that I’d ever had with another football team.”

It’s a move that shocked the college football world, especially after Riley denied interest in the LSU job on Saturday night.

Riley will finish his tenure at Oklahoma with a 55-10 record as he also never had a season where the school won less than nine games.

He also took the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in three of his five seasons at the helm. He’ll be taking on a new challenge with this job as he tries to get USC back in the national title conversation.

The Trojans haven’t been the same for the last few years as they’re just 22-20 overall since 2018.

Bob Stoops will be taking over on an interim basis for Oklahoma as it searches for a full-time replacement.