Lincoln Riley Says He Didn’t “Take” Any Players From Oklahoma

A closeup of Lincoln Riley wearing an Oklahoma Sooners visor and a headset.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners communicates on the sidelines in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game agains the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

USC head coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t think he “took” any players from Oklahoma.

After Riley left Oklahoma, some of the program’s best players entered the transfer portal ad followed him to Southern California.

Most recently, that included quarterback Caleb Williams as he was the top transfer player in the portal. He played in almost every game this past season and finished with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions on 1,912 passing yards.

“We didn’t take players from Oklahoma,” Riley said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “We took players from the transfer portal. Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody.”

Riley wasn’t going to admit to this one way or another, but it shouldn’t be surprising that college football fans don’t believe him.

Riley spent five seasons with the Sooners and finished with a 55-10 record. He also led them to the College Football Playoff in three of his five seasons at the helm.

Now, he’s taking on a new challenge as he looks to get USC back into the national conversation.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.