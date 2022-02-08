Lincoln Riley Says He Didn’t “Take” Any Players From Oklahoma

USC head coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t think he “took” any players from Oklahoma.

After Riley left Oklahoma, some of the program’s best players entered the transfer portal ad followed him to Southern California.

Most recently, that included quarterback Caleb Williams as he was the top transfer player in the portal. He played in almost every game this past season and finished with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions on 1,912 passing yards.

“We didn’t take players from Oklahoma,” Riley said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “We took players from the transfer portal. Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody.”

#USC's Lincoln Riley on The Herd today: "We didn't take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal. Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university … or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody …" — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) February 8, 2022

Riley wasn’t going to admit to this one way or another, but it shouldn’t be surprising that college football fans don’t believe him.

I justify things when I’m guilty as well, it’s okay. https://t.co/uykbT8J700 — Morgan (@MorganLeClair32) February 8, 2022

So glad we get to witness Lincoln Riley’s villain origin story. This due doesn’t just kind of suck. https://t.co/rpsBcuKx8e — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) February 8, 2022

That’s certainly one way to look at it. https://t.co/vi4GNtYvph — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) February 8, 2022

What luck for Lincoln Riley, he thought they'd be starting from scratch and just happened to check the transfer portal one afternoon and discovered, Whoa, Caleb Williams is in there! And two other guys he knew from Oklahoma! Whoa, what are the chances?!?! https://t.co/t7PKBGuG5s — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 8, 2022

Riley spent five seasons with the Sooners and finished with a 55-10 record. He also led them to the College Football Playoff in three of his five seasons at the helm.

Now, he’s taking on a new challenge as he looks to get USC back into the national conversation.