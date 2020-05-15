Earlier today, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced that wide receiver Jadon Haselwood will miss some time due to a lower leg injury.

Riley anticipates Haselwood will miss some of the early part of the 2020 season, assuming it starts on time. In late April, 247Sports reported that Haselwood suffered a torn ACL while training.

However, the sophomore wideout’s injury was “non-football related, non-workout related,” according to Riley.

“It was just kind of a freak accident at home, basically,” Riley said, declining to provide further details.

Haselwood was a five-star prospect, No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2019 class out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School. As a true freshman, he hauled in 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Haselwood caught six passes for 59 yards against Texas Tech and produced a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown in a win over South Dakota. He also caught three balls for 25 yards in the College Football Playoff against LSU.

With Oklahoma looking to replace star receiver CeeDee Lamb and veteran pass catcher Nick Basquine, Haselwood was expected to take on a larger role this season. If reports that his injury is a torn ACL are accurate, it’s worth wondering if he’ll be able to play at all in 2020.

As of now, Oklahoma is scheduled to open up the 2020 season at home against Missouri State on Sept. 5.