Lincoln Riley Shares Honest Admission On Crazy Interception

Today’s rivalry matchup between Oklahoma and Nebraska featured one of the most incredible interceptions in recent college football memory.

Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham leaped through the air to snag a ridiculous one-handed pick inside his team’s five-yard line. And while fans all over the college football world marveled at the play, OU head coach Lincoln Riley wished it hadn’t happened at all.

OH MY GOD WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY OKLAHOMA pic.twitter.com/RL7KTcixXj — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 18, 2021

The play took place on fourth-and-18, meaning Sooners would’ve taken over at the 24-yard line if Graham hadn’t made the snag. Instead, they started the drive at their own three-yard line.

Riley said he almost considered challenging the ruling on the field.

“I might have been the first coach in history to challenge a play we got an interception on,” Riley said, per ESPN’s Dave Wilson. “I was hoping it would’ve gone down.”

Ultimately, the Sooners’ field position didn’t matter as they finished the game with a 23-16 victory.

Despite the win, this certainly wasn’t the performance many expected from the No. 3 team in the nation. Heading into today’s game in Norman, the Sooners were favored by 22.5 points over the Cornhuskers.

Scott Frosts’ Nebraska team “rose to the occasion” for today’s 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century.”

“It was a hard-fought game,” Riley said after the game. “You knew it would be. Bringing this game back, everybody sensed how special it’d be. Both teams rose to the occasion. It was a tough game that meant a lot to both schools and both fanbases.”

With today’s win, the Sooners move to 3-0 on the year and Nebraska falls to 2-2.