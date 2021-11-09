Lincoln Riley Will Not Be Meeting With The Media Today

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley will not be taking questions from the media on Tuesday.

According to local OU reporter Dylan Buckingham, Riley had a “matter arise” and will not be speaking at Tuesday’s scheduled press conference.

Lincoln Riley had a “matter arise” and will not meet with the media today. #Sooners — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 9, 2021

In his place, receivers coach and associate head coach Dennis Simmons will man the podium, followed by DC Alex Grinch, per The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.

Lincoln Riley will NOT be available today as scheduled at his press conference. Outside receivers coach/associate head coach Dennis Simmons will speak in Riley’s place, followed by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 9, 2021

No. 4 Oklahoma is prepping to take on the 12th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday.

Despite some early season struggles and “ugly” wins by OU standards, the team has found a way to turn things around.

This could be in large part due to the insertion of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams into the lineup.

Since taking over for projected-Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler, Williams has played as well as anyone in the country.

Caleb Williams is on track to record the highest grade ever given to a first-year player (94.8)@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/4dffP1ZvDW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 1, 2021

In five games behind center, Williams owns a 71.6 completion percentage, 1,189 yards through the air, and a near flawless 14 touchdowns to just one interception. The freshman sensation has also added 288 rushing yards and four scores with his legs.

The Sooners are hoping continued success can land them in the College Football for the fifth time since 2015.

It’s yet to be revealed what’s keeping coach Riley away, but hopefully the matter isn’t too serious.