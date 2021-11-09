The Spun

Lincoln Riley Will Not Be Meeting With The Media Today

Lincoln Riley staring across the field as Oklahoma's head coach.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to their College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley will not be taking questions from the media on Tuesday.

According to local OU reporter Dylan Buckingham, Riley had a “matter arise” and will not be speaking at Tuesday’s scheduled press conference.

In his place, receivers coach and associate head coach Dennis Simmons will man the podium, followed by DC Alex Grinch, per The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.

No. 4 Oklahoma is prepping to take on the 12th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday.

Despite some early season struggles and “ugly” wins by OU standards, the team has found a way to turn things around.

This could be in large part due to the insertion of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams into the lineup.

Since taking over for projected-Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler, Williams has played as well as anyone in the country.

In five games behind center, Williams owns a 71.6 completion percentage, 1,189 yards through the air, and a near flawless 14 touchdowns to just one interception. The freshman sensation has also added 288 rushing yards and four scores with his legs.

The Sooners are hoping continued success can land them in the College Football for the fifth time since 2015.

It’s yet to be revealed what’s keeping coach Riley away, but hopefully the matter isn’t too serious.

