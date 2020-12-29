Lindsey Vonn Announces Split With NHL Star P.K. Subban

One of the most notable couples in the sports world have officially broken up. Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are calling off their engagement after spending three years together.

Vonn, a former Olympian, announced the shocking news on Instagram in a heartfelt post. Fortunately it sounds like they’re both on good terms with each other.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” Vonn wrote. “However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Subban shared the same announcement on Instagram with a slightly different caption, writing “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.”

Back in October, Vonn told PEOPLE that her wedding planning was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear as to what changed over the past few months, nor is it anyone’s business if we’re being honest.

Putting their relationship history to the side for a second, it’s tough to find a more dynamic duo than Vonn and Subban. She won three Olympic medals over the course of her professional career, meanwhile he’s a former Norris Trophy winner.

We’re wishing Vonn and Subban the very best in the next chapter of their lives.